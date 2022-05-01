Midlands residents recall Capitol riots a year later, no regrets about going

Winnsboro and Walterboro resident talk about their experience a year later.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the images of a storming crowd the world will never forget.

The January 6th riot at U.S. Capitol, a security breach authorities are still investigating.

Thursday marks the one year anniversary since the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Eric Corcoran of Walterboro travelled to D.C. to protest, he says his intention was never to harm or vandalize.

“It was so hard to move, there was so many people,” said Corcoran.

He went on to say, “I wish I could’ve been closer to the front to set a good example.”

Corcoran says he just wanted to have his voice heard. “It was one of the proudest days of my life marching down Pennsylvania avenue with all arrays of America.”

He says he remembers the moment the mood changed, “I was standing there, singing God Bless America and got him by a rubber bullet and then tear gas comes it went from the most wonderful moment, to suddenly why am I in pain and why can’t I breathe."

Meanwhile Christina Praser-Fair of Winnsboro also traveled to D.C. with her family, she says she travelled to Washington to stand for what she believed in.

“We went because we wanted to be a part of something, stand for what we believe in, add to the numbers,” said Praser-Fair.

Both Praser-Fair and Corcoran were at the rally because they believed that President Biden did not win the election.

However, multiple investigations have debunked those beliefs.

Praser-Fair says what she didn’t expect was, the reaction she got when she got home. “Going home and having this backlash, was very surprising to all of us… it was totally unexpected.”