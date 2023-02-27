Newberry bridge constructions causing traffic issues

Residents say the construction is taking them out of their way and it's been going on for months.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Bridge reconstruction is causing traffic inconvenience, for some Newberry area residents; detouring them out of their way. Many people use the Boundary Street bridge to get to highway 34 but for the past few months that hasn’t been an option.

“It’s a big inconvenience, absolutely. And it’s been going on for at least 3 or 4 months," Sean Coche a Newberry resident said.

He says the project along boundary street near nance street, has caused him issues more than once.

“There have been times i thought it might have been finished and it just led me to be later," Coche said.

He’s not the only resident with this problem. Frances Wright also has to take a roundabout route.

“I live in the vicinity right over in here. It was a little different for me when i had to turn off and go around," Wright said.

When you drive up close to the intersection, you see the road closure signs. Further ahead heavy construction equipment sits in place of the bridge, which no longer exists.

News 19 tried talking with the City of Newberry officials about the project, but they referred to SCDOT. A spokesperson with the department told us they were working on our request but did not get back to us by our deadline for this story.

However, the City of Newberry's website provided some information about the project. According to a published release, the Boundary Street project was initially supposed to be finished in November 2023, but as of January that finishing date was moved to July of 2024.

The City reported the delay is due to SCDOT “coordinating with the railroad and moving utilities for private telecom companies”.

Residents like Frances Wright say the extra time isn’t a problem.

“I think for what they’re doing, I think it’s okay,” she said.

Michael Mills said he lives on the western side of Newberry.

“Everything with roads takes a long time we just have to be patient. Im, just they’re gonna, they were gonna close it down completely. I’m just glad they’re gonna get it back to where it can be used," Mill said.