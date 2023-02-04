x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Midlands

Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning

A vacant building also caught fire on Bull Street, officials said.
Credit: Columbia-Richland Fire
Fire damage at home on Martin Carter Road in Hopkins, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning.

The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported. 

Authorities didn't know specifically how many people live in the home but said that multiple people appear to have been displaced. 

Another house fire was reported much later around 10:30 a.m. on Martin Carter Road in  Hopkins. Fire officials said the fire started in the bedroom area. No one was injured in this fire either.

And while not involving a home, Columbia-Richland firefighters soon found themselves at yet another fire around 11 a.m., this one involving a vacant building along Bull Street. No one was reported injured in the fire or the response.

The Richland County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of all three fires.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

January is historically the snowiest month in the Midlands

Before You Leave, Check This Out