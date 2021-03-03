x
Missing 80-year-old Columbia man found safely

Calvin Starks, 80, was located Wednesday after he went missing early in the day.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has found a missing 80-year-old man who went missing early Wednesday morning. 

Calvin Starks, 80, was last seen walking in the 700 block of Piney Grove Road between 4:30 and 5:00 Wednesday morning, March 3, according to the report. He was found safely by RCSD later Wednesday morning. 

According to RCSD, Starks has a condition which requires medication that he did not have with him.

He was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt, white pants with paint on them, black shoes, glasses and a hat. He is approximately 5’6” tall and 160 lbs.

