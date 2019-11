COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators with the Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) have learned that a man who was recently reported missing by relatives has been found deceased.

John Huggins, 57, was located in Fairfield County on Thursday. At this time, foul play is not suspected.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Friday.