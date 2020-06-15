WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Emily Smith was last seen at home after going to bed around 11 p.m. on June 10, according to deputies. Emily’s family saw that she was gone the following morning.

Smith is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, who stands 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Deputies day Emily is also known to be low-functioning and could possibly be in danger.

If you see Smith or have any information as to her whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811, your local law enforcement agency or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: