Missing South Carolina man last seen on July 4

Gregory “Ronzelle” Dewitt, 25, was last seen on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Longs area, according to police.



Dewitt is stands around six to 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs between 190 - 200 pounds. 6’-6’2” and 190-200 lbs. He has black hair in dreads, brown eyes, and wears glasses.



Police say Dewitt may be driving a red 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck with South Carolina license plate NFP410.



If you see Dewitt or have any information as to his whereabaouts, you are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.