RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle collision on Clemson Road Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday on Clemson Road at Ricky Lane in Richland County, according to Master Trooper David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on Clemson Road was struck in the side by a 2003 Jeep SUV, which was attempting to cross Clemson Road from a private Drive onto Ricky Lane. After hitting the motorcycle, troopers say the Jeep SUV continued onto Ricky Lane, where the Jeep then struck a 2004 Chrysler Van that was stopped at a stop sign on Ricky Lane.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by EMS to an area hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Both of the other drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.