Greenwood County (Anderson Independent Mail) - A school bus crash with multiple injuries in Greenwood has prompted a massive response from agencies in three counties, according to officials.

The bus carrying 29 students and five adults, in addition to the bus driver, crashed on U.S. 25 North Friday afternoon. It went off the roadway, struck a utility pole and fence, then traveled down an embankment, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At least 13 passengers, including nine students, were transported to hospitals. At least one student and two adults were taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital by helicopter. EMS transported eight students and two adults to Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood. The remaining students were returned to their families.

The bus driver, 56-year-old Donna Mundy Link, was one of those injured in the crash.

George McKinney, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County, says the students were from the Abbeville County School District in South Carolina's Upstate. The Index-Journal in Greenwood reported that the crash involved Westwood Elementary School students.

Multiple media outlets were reporting that every ambulance in the county had been sent to the scene. A medical helicopter and first responders from Laurens County were also assisting, McKinney said.

Troopers initially responded to the crash at 1:23 p.m. It happened on 7604 U.S. 25 near Nation Road, according to the Highway Patrol's website.

McKinney said the children were coming back from a field trip.

