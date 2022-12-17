8 injured when deck collapses in Lexington County

Authorities said eight people received what were described as minor injuries but were taken to the hospital for treatment.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say that multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a Saturday afternoon deck collapse in Lexington County.

County officials said that the collapse happened in the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane near the eastern end of Lake Murray around 1:15 p.m.

Based on their preliminary investigation, first responders believe a family was outside on a deck taking pictures when it collapsed.

A county statement said that eight people suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital by Lexington Emergency Medical Services.