8 injured when deck collapses in Lexington County

Authorities said eight people received what were described as minor injuries but were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Credit: County of Lexington
Collapsed deck on Able Harmon Lane in Lexington County on Dec. 17, 2022

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say that multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a Saturday afternoon deck collapse in Lexington County.

County officials said that the collapse happened in the 100 block of Able Harmon Lane near the eastern end of Lake Murray around 1:15 p.m.

Based on their preliminary investigation, first responders believe a family was outside on a deck taking pictures when it collapsed. 

A county statement said that eight people suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital by Lexington Emergency Medical Services.

Photos shared by the County of Lexington show a section of the deck where it appears one or more floor joists gave way and the above wooden flooring boards collapsed as well.

