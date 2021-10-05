North Central High School begins to rebuild after tornado destroyed school

The new state-of-the art facility expects to be built in 18-months.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County School District has started rebuilding North Central High School after it suffered heavy damage last year from an EF-2 tornado.

Dr. Shane Robbins, the Superintendent of Kershaw County School District, says it’s been in the works since the tornado hit the school.

“Almost like a little sigh of relief to actually see some dirt that’s going to be moved," said Dr. Robbins. "We know how much work that’s taken place just to get to this point. But for the people in the community, they don’t see that and so they need to see that progress is being made.”

While they assessed whether or not they could keep the building structure they had before, it was determined it had to be torn down, except for the gymnasium and auditorium.

“It was pretty heartbreaking to a lot of people who went to school here," explained Dr. Robbins. "This is what they recognize as North Central. To be able to rebuild on the sight I think is very important for us.”

The new state-of-the art facility will help with more collaboration in the classroom. Because students are not using lockers as much anymore, there will be fewer put in the building to create more space. They also plan to expand more with their special education department.

The school district hopes the new high school will be built in the next 18 months.

AC Garbade, who are both seniors at the school are looking forward to what this will mean for future students.

“I have a sister who’s a 10th grader so hopefully she’s going to be able to graduate from here. But I’m really excited for the underclassman,” said Garbade.

The superintendent is excited to see the school rebuilt for students to enjoy.