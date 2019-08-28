NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach is the safest city in South Carolina, at least according to one study.

Backgroundchecks.org put up an article that rated the coast town first in the Palmetto State. The website looked at FBI crime statistics and law enforcement employee numbers to make their list.

While there's a lot of property crime in Myrtle Beach, such as theft, the violent crime rate is very low, the website said, just 0.49 in 1,000. It has a ratio of 9.17 law enforcement officers per 1,000 residents.

Clemson came in second. The site said its might have come in first if not for its lower ratio of police to residents.

Tega Cay, Charleston, and Aiken round out top five. Here's where other cities in the Midlands ranked:

10. Lexington

18. Orangeburg

20. Irmo

22. Sumter

23. Newberry

26. Forest Acres

27. Columbia

30. West Columbia