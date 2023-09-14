Nuclear Regulatory Comission raises concerns over cracks at V.C. Summer nuclear plant

A pattern of cracks and leaks, some dating back two decades, has recently come to light, prompting concerns over the safety of the 40-year-old facility.

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. — Federal regulators have raised alarms about the integrity of the emergency backup systems at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant.

A pattern of cracks and leaks, some dating back two decades, has recently come to light, prompting concerns over the safety of the 40-year-old facility.

During a routine equipment test last year, plant workers discovered a minor oil leak in a critical section of the piping connected to the diesel generator system.

Subsequently, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) conducted an inspection of the plant, uncovering a disconcerting series of cracks and leaks in the emergency generator system, dating back twenty years.

Emergency diesel generators are an essential safety component at nuclear power plants, serving as a backup power source for the nuclear reactor. The NRC cautions that these cracks could potentially hinder the generator's functionality.

In a statement, the NRC emphasized that despite these findings, the plant continues to operate safely.

“It's important to note the plant continues to operate safely because nuclear power plants have multiple layers of safety, including other backup power systems. The NRC will continue to review this matter and may take additional action to ensure the VC Summer nuclear power plant is operating safely,”

NRC officials are contemplating potential enforcement actions against Dominion, the company responsible for the plant's operation. They are urging Dominion to address the root causes behind the recurring cracks and leaks.

Dominion Energy, which assumed control of the plant in 2017 following a construction setback, provided a statement to News 19:

The safety of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve is our No. 1 priority. Dominion Energy has a thorough process for testing and maintaining equipment to ensure equipment is operating properly and to identify any needs for repairs or replacement.