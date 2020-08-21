Ohio State: Students attending on- or off-campus gatherings with more than 10 people face suspension

Organizations holding such gatherings could lose their university recognition and funding.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University students who do not adhere to social distancing and other coronavirus safety measures will face disciplinary action, the university announced Friday.

In a letter to students, the university says everyone must follow their health and safety requirements whether on or off campus.

Any student who hosts or attends a party with 10 or more people will face an interim suspension. Organizations holding such gatherings could lose their university recognition and funding.

"We cannot have a successful semester if we fail to follow these simple requirements," Ohio State said in a statement released Friday.

Statement from the Ohio State University:

Anyone who sees a gathering that poses a health or safety risk should call local authorities. Authorities will respond in-person and inform the occupants of the residence that they have been reported to Student Conduct and should disband.