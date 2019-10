IRMO, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after a fire off of Harbison Boulevard Wednesday morning.

We're told they were called to a home on Westgrove Court around 5:35 a.m.

Officials say two other people were inside the home, but they were able to get out of the home without any reported injuries.

Fire crews from Irmo and Columbia are responding.

