Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A shooting in Lexington Friday night ended with one person being killed.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Edward Douglas Reaves, was shot on the 1100 block of Kenneth Drive around 8 p.m. Friday.

Reaves was pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed in connection to this incident. Deputies also say they are not actively searching for a suspect or persons of interest at this time.

