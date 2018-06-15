Richland County, SC (WLTX) One person is dead after an afternoon crash on Thursday.,
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, the accident happened around 4:40 PM Thursday on US601/McCords Ferry Road heading north.
The 2011 Hyundai Sonata left the road and struck a tree. A front seat passenger was killed, the driver and another passenger were both transported to a local hospital. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
The name of the deceased has not been released yet and the accident remains under investigation.
© 2018 WLTX