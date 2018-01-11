Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter police are looking for the final suspect in connection to the armed robbery of a pawn shop last month.

Money, jewelry and a firearm were stolen from Sumter Pawn Shop at 705 Broad Street around 10:45 a.m. October 5. Employees say it was two men with faces covered and wearing dark-colored clothing who robbed the shop, then fled.

At least one suspect was armed with a handgun, according to the Sumter Police Department. No one was injured during the incident.

Three of the four suspects, including a shop employee and the getaway driver were arrested. Police are still looking for 18-year-old Jaquan Davon Curtis. He will be charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Dominique James Bowman, 23; Jordan Kevon Hunter, 17; and Rasheem Akeem James, 28, are currently in custody at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Hunter is charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Both Bowman and James are charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000 surety for Bowman and $25,000 surety for James, both with electronic monitoring. Bond was denied for Hunter.

