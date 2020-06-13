COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three churches located in 29203 are sponsoring Operation Feed My Sheep, food baskets for 500 families residing in 29203.

Families living in zip code 29203 have faced food insecurity over the years. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity has increased in this area, particularly in households with children.

Operation Feed My Sheep is a call to service by Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church, Saint John Baptist Church, and Greater Saint Luke Baptist Church. Pastors of these churches have accepted Jesus' calling. In the Book of John 21:15, Peter said to Jesus, "Yes, Lord, you know that I love you." Jesus said to him, 'Feed my lambs'

This drive-thru food basket event for residents residing in 29203 will be held on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5326 Ridgeway Street, Columbia, SC 29203. Identification of residence will be required.