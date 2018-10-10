Orangeburg, SC - (WLTX) The department of Public Utilities in Orangeburg is preparing for Hurricane Michael and the power outages the department thinks it will bring.

Randy Etters, spokesman for the city of Orangeburg Public Utilities says that after much evaluation his team believes that the impact to the area will be much worse than Hurricane Florence.

Etters says, "Based on historical numbers that we've seen in the past, we do anticipate more outages than what we saw from Florence (Hurricane) recently. That is due to the wind speed and the fact that it's projected to hold together even as it get's through Georgia.

He goes on to say, "The longest outage could be anywhere in the two day range but if it's a customer who has structural damage of course they have to get that repaired before we can reconnect power to their home."

Residents in the area are asked to stay in doors if possible and to be patient if their home is without power.

