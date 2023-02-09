Creating a space to highlight the LGBT experience through reading

The books chosen are either written by LGBT authors or center its storylines around the experience of characters within the LGBT community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Whether you choose to immerse yourself in a book to escape reality or make connections, the Pages of Pride Book Club aims to increase the visibility of gay characters in literature.

“In South Carolina, it can be difficult to come across books like these, books that address the queer experience or marginalized experiences," said Harriet Hancock LGBT Center Board Member Zoe Glass.

Once a month, the Harriet Hancock LGBT Center focuses on a different book its members can relate to. The books chosen are either written by LGBT authors or center its storylines around the experience of characters within the LGBT community and other marginalized groups.

Plan to attend! A few free copies of the book, The Color Purple, are still available at the Center. Please contact gee@harriethancockcenter.org Posted by Harriet Hancock LGBT Center on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

“Be it gay, lesbian, trans, whatever, difficulties in their life and how they overcome those difficulties," Glass said.

The organization recently partnered with South Carolina Humanities to have a facilitator come in from local colleges and moderate a discussion about the books.

This month, they will be reading 'The Color Purple.' The book is a story about an African American woman's struggles living in the Deep South during the 20th century.

“We’re trying to build an awareness for what queer people go through in their daily lives and to kind of build understanding and to kind of help us strengthen our own resolve in a lot of ways," Glass said.