COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many health care workers and first responders are not able to properly greet their families after work because of their exposure to COVID19.

With that in mind, Columbia City Council partnered with hotels in the downtown area to launch the Peace of Mind initiative.

This program is providing front-line workers with safe resting places starting Friday.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told News 19, “It stemmed from the idea - all of us are reading these amazing stories of men and women on the front lines - medical professionals, first responders, even men and women working in our sanitation departments are over exposed to coronavirus. They don’t have the benefit of social distancing so many of us are engaging in right now.”

Aloft on Lady St., Homes 2 Suites and the Hilton Garden Inn on Gervais St. are some of the hotels participating, as well as the new Holiday Inn on Washington St.

General Manager of the Holiday Inn Jesse Broome told News 19, “When this thing first started, we wanted to know how we can get in and help with the fight, how can we add something. And, unfortunately we have a lot of empty hotel rooms right now. Everybody does. So that’s one thing that we could give. They’re putting themselves at risk every day, so it's just a little bit we can do to help them.”

These rooms are free of charge for first responders thanks to fundraising efforts of the Columbia Police Foundation and the City of Columbia.

Mayor Benjamin says, “[This] will give our folks some peace of mind that they don’t have to worry about having a nice bed with air conditioning and cable TV, that they will be able to have some peace of mind to get some rest to come back and work for all of us while knowing their families are safe.”

To reserve a room, call one of the hotels listed and let them know you'd like to participate in this program. You will have to show a valid work ID to verify that you are a medical professional or first responder.

Hotels participating:

Aloft — Lady St

Holiday Inn —Washington St

Lexington Wingate Inn-I-20 & 378

Home 2 Suites-Gervais St

Hilton Garden Inn-Gervais St

