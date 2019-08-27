PELION, S.C. — The faculty at Pelion Elementary School have been hiding a surprise from their students since the summer. Today, they are excited to finally unveil their brand new book vending machine.

The idea came about when the school's literacy coach, Jennifer Hamrick, saw on the news that another school did this.

"I thought, what a great way to encourage students to read and one of our big goals here at Pelion elementary is to create readers for life. It creates a lot of excitement and a joy for reading," says Hamrick.

To get a book, students will insert a coin they earned from exemplifying excellent character traits.

"So life long guidelines, life skills, and district to power skills - so like trying your personal best, being trustworthy, respectful," she says.

Hamrick knew this would get the student's attention.

"I'm just excited to see the student's excitement and get to see them continue to build their joy and love for reading," she said.

It did exactly that as children walked by, shrieking with excitement when seeing the new machine for the first time.

Hamrick says they are the first school in the Midlands to have this kind of vending machine adding that there are 26 total in the country.

The school is excited to share their new purchase at their 'Back to School Night' this evening with students and parents.