Pine Island soon to be open to the public

The sale of Pine Island and three other properties is being finalized making it a state park.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pine Island is set to soon become a state park, making it accessible to the public as the final parts of the sale is worked out.

The once exclusive Lake Murray property, valued at $9.5 million, is in the process of being sold to the State of South Carolina.

The current owner, Dominion Energy, is in the process of transferring 27-acres of Pine Island, along with three other properties, to the state.

For years, Pine Island was only available to SCE&G employees and their guests.

In a statement, the S.C. Department of Revenue said, "The citizens of South Carolina will receive economic benefit for the millions of dollars in sales tax exemptions the State extended to SCE&G for a nuclear project that was never completed."

Sam Queen with the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism says this acquisition is history making. "Pine island is a really special place," Queen said.

Queen says there's a pool, marina and beautiful lake front views.

"The fact there will be potential public access via State Park on this really special piece of property is a huge win for South Carolina," Queen said. "This is a really historic moment for South Carolina State Parks."

In a statement, Dominion Energy said "We are hopeful that the property transactions that are part of the settlement will receive all necessary approvals so the state can acquire the property, and we can move forward."

Queen says, "There's a huge demand for people to get out there and enjoy Lake Murray, and enjoy a recreational asset we have here."