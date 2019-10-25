COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are on the scene of a possible water rescue at the Broad River Road Bridge.

The incident is on Interstate 20 near Exit 65. Traffic is moving slowly at this time in that area.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Fire Department early confirmed they were actively searching the water. He said there were reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle, and that someone had seen something in the water. However, after a long search, they did not find anything and have since cleared the scene.

Richland County deputies still had officers in the area.

This is a developing story. WLTX will post more information when it becomes available.