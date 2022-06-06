x
Prime time in the park for teens returns this summer

The Richland County program looks to give teens something to do on Friday nights.
Credit: Adobe Stock

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department will host 12 free teen nights for Columbia’s youth beginning Friday, June 10.

Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe environment for youth ages 13-18 years old.

SUMMTER SCHEDULE

Friday Nights from 8-11 p.m.

  • June 10
    • Kick-Off Summer Teen Glow Party at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
  • June 17
    • Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
  • June 24
    • Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
  • July 1
    • Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
  • July 8
    • Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
  • July 15
  • Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
  • July 22
  • Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
  • July 29
  • Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street
  • August 5
  • Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
  • August 12
  • Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street
  • August 12
  • Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street
  • August 19
  • Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

 

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100

