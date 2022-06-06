Prime time in the park for teens returns this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. —
The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department will host 12 free teen nights for Columbia’s youth beginning Friday, June 10.
Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe environment for youth ages 13-18 years old.
SUMMTER SCHEDULE
Friday Nights from 8-11 p.m.
- June 10
- Kick-Off Summer Teen Glow Party at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
- June 17
- Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue
- June 24
- Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
- July 1
- Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
- July 8
- Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- July 15
- Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
- July 22
- Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street
- July 29
- Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street
- August 5
- Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road
- August 12
- Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street
- August 12
- Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street
- August 19
- Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue
For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100