Is your home ready for the Christmas weekend freeze? Here's what to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us might have been wishing for a white Christmas, and while it looks to not happen, we will have plenty of cold weather to deal with.

With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing, experts recommend you prepare your homes now.

"Most people they wait until it hits before they start thinking about it, but you need to start thinking about it and the different things you can do to prepare for the cold weather," says Kershaw County Emergency Management Director Scott Wiles.

Wiles says protecting your pipes should be one of the first things done. "A busted pipe when it's cold is not fun," Wiles adds.

If you haven't installed insulation on your pipes yet, you still have time.

"It's never too late to insulate your pipes, but I'd certainly make sure before the freeze comes you insulate at least the exterior pipes, of your home," said Josh Daniels, owner of Franklin Plumbing and Drain Cleaning. "The best defense against freezing pipes, though, is to leave your faucet dripping, both hot and cold sides, especially if you have an exterior mounted tankless water heater."

Other recommendations include checking your smoke alarms, making sure you have enough blankets and one more big tip.

"One last safety tip I want to remind people not to do is, if for some reason we do lose power, do not run your generators inside your house," Wiles said.