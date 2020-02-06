RED BANK, S.C. — A small but so far peaceful protest has taken place in the the Red Bank area of Lexington County.

Pictures from the scene show a group that gathered in the mid-afternoon on Tuesday along Highway 6 near Platt Springs Road.

News19 received messages on social media and calls to the newsroom about the incident when they weren't sure what was going on.

The owner of a local restaurant, Highway 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries, said he and Sandpit Fitness teamed up to give them an area where they could protest.

There have been on reports of any public safety issues or arrests.