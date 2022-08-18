Nappy Roots rapper shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery

The owners of the brewery where the incident occurred are members of the group Nappy Roots.

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta rapper was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta.

Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing.

The owners of the brewery are members of the group Nappy Roots, who originated out of Milledgeville, Georgia. According to a release from the group rapper Scales - real name Melvin Adams - was the victim in the attack.

So far, no one has been arrested according to Atlanta Police.

They said that at least two suspects robbed a customer in the parking lot first, then went into the brewery and forced Adams into his car at gunpoint.

Police then said the suspects drove off with Adams and headed towards Hapeville.

Thankfully, Adams was able to escape but not before he was shot in the leg. Officers said they found his car on Oak Street in Hapeville.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to other members of the group and police, who add that they're searching for at least two suspects.

In a release, the group added that Adams is ‘planning to get back to work as soon as possible.’ They also said there was no damage to the brewery and funds were not successfully stolen from the establishment.

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering…that is what is most important” said Skinny (William Hughes), a business partner in Atlantucky and fellow Nappy Roots member. “We are certainly also praying for the patron who was shot outside the establishment.”

The group also added that this is the only incident at the brewery since it first opened and they are now working to increase security.

Both Atlanta and Hapeville Police are investigating the case.

Those with any information tied to the crime are asked to give police a call.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.