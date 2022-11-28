Red Cross sheltering 25 displaced elderly residents after apartment fire

According to the Richland County Fire Department, the fire was caused by a candle falling onto couch on the 17th floor.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A charred couch is the only visible damage left by a Sunday night fire at Christopher Towers near Columbia's Five Points.

"I was woken up by a siren in the building, the alarm going off," said resident Tony Lawson. "I didn’t think it was that bad until I saw all the fire trucks."

According to the Richland County Fire Department, the fire was caused by a candle falling onto couch on the 17th floor.

While the blaze left minimal damage, the sprinklers impacted the power system, leaving many in the dark or with flooding, including residents like Lawson.

"The lights went out. The only thing that happened in my apartment was the lights went out, so We can’t stay there when we don’t have lights," said Lawson.

According to the property management company, all residents except for four will be able to move back in to their apartments as soon as Tuesday.

In the meantime, the American Red Cross is providing shelter to about 25 elderly residents at the Prince Grand Lodge on Gervais street.

They are also providing wheelchairs, pillows, toiletries, and mental health services.

While residents get back on their feet, they say they're grateful the fire wasn't worse.

"I’m good. I’ve got a roof over my head until we can go back home," said Lawson.

“I just have faith in God," said resident Ruth Stuckey.