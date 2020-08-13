Renovated parking, new pay stations coming to Five Points

The project includes a re-surfaced lot, relocation of the Blue Bikes, updated lighting and new landscaping.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five Points will be re-opening the newly renovated Harden Street parking lot along with unveiling new pay stations in the entertainment district.

According to Columbia Parking Services, the new Five Points parking initiatives includes the grand re-opening of the newly renovated Harden St. Surface Lot and adding in new pay stations.

The project also includes a re-surfaced lot, relocation of the Blue Bikes, updated lighting and new landscaping.

The Harden St. Lot located at 727 Harden St. and the Pavilion St. Surface Lot located at 813 Pavilion Ave will both feature a new Solar Luke II Pay Station. Starting Wednesday, August 19.

Patrons will be able to park and pay-by-plate using the new solar-powered Luke II Pay Station using cash, credit card, coupon or mobile extend by phone options.

Patrons will have the ability to receive parking expired reminders and extend time via mobile phone, data fees apply.

Harden St. Lot Visitor Parking Rates- 2 Hour Max Limit Parking

Hourly $1.00 until 4:00pm

Monday-Wednesday After 4:00pm – $5.00 flat rate

Thursday – Saturday After 4:00pm – $7.00 flat rate

Accepted forms of payment: cash, credit card, coupon and extended parking time by pay by phone option *If paying with bills, use exact change as the pay stations do not give change. Overpayments will not be refunded.

Pavilion St. Lot Visitor Parking Rates

Hourly: $1.00

Accepted forms of payment: cash, credit card, coupon and extended parking time by pay by phone option *If paying with bills, use exact change as the pay stations do not give change. Overpayments will not be refunded.

Patrons will also be able to pay for parking in both lots; Harden St. and Pavilion St using the mobile Passport Parking app.

Coming later this fall, patrons will also have the ability to park and pay using Passport utilizing the newly installed Passport Zone and metered parking along the 800 block of Pavilion St.

The Five Points Association continues to renovate the Alley Way connector between the 800 Block of Pavillion with the rest of Five Points, expected completion coming in September.

Pay Stations have replaced several traditional parking meters. The solar-powered parking pays stations service multiple parking spaces. Parking pay stations providing customers with multiple payment options and with a receipt

Parking Services also provides permitted monthly parking in the Devine St. lot located at 2126 Devine St. Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. parking is based on availability and for additional monthly parking information please email Parking Services at ParkingServices@columbiasc.gov.

Parking Services continues to offer alternative complementary parking the parking deck located at 2221 Devine St.

Both the Harden St. and Pavilion St. Lots will soft-open on Friday afternoon August 14, including complimentary parking until Wednesday August 19.