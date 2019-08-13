RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A cemetery in Richland County is about to get a new look.

On Tuesday, Richland county coroner Gary Watts held a re-dedication ceremony at the new cemetery off of old Clemson road.

The cemetery is the final resting place for people who are either unidentified, unclaimed whose families can’t afford a burial.

Thanks to the county and other community members, The cemetery is undergoing a face-lift to make it look more presentable to the public.

The face-lift is being funded by councilman Chip Jackson who is using discretionary money in the county’s budget to fund the project.

And the coroner stated that this was done to ensure that the cemetery is a place of respect.

“Everybody deserves respect and dignity and I just didn’t feel like leaving their cremates on a shelf somewhere was the proper way to do that.” coroner Watts said Tuesday

Community members and coroner Watts are hopeful the changes to the cemetery will be complete within the next two years