COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Tonight, one Columbia mother says the amount of resources being used to help families of Allen Benedict Court is affecting support she desperately needs after her house caught fire.

Natasha Chisholm is thankful her three daughters and nieces are alive.

"She was like, 'It's on fire. Everything is on fire'," said Chisholm.

A fire engulfed her home in the 200 block of Heron Drive Sunday morning, shortly after midnight.

"My first thing was, 'Is everybody out of the house? Is everybody fine?'" said Chisholm, who wasn't home at the time the fire started.

She says the fire started in the kitchen after one of the girls turned on the oven to cook french fries.

"My daughter's friend put the grease on and had it on high, walked off, and left it unattended. How did it spread so fast? That's a questions I will never have the answer to," said Chisholm. "Her friend actually went back in two times to make sure she got everybody out."

Flames took over, and spread through the entire home, but everyone got out safely.

The family was able to salvage some clothes, but that's about it.

As the single mother works to rent a new place, she says the hunt for Section 8 housing is difficult, especially now.

"I did reach out to Red Cross and they were only able to do a hotel for three days. Then a lot of other places, funds are low [due to] the thing with [Allen Benedict Court]," said Chisholm. "Just in December, I lost my job. December already ended rough...luckily I did Christmas shopping early."

The family is staying with relatives and friends in the meantime until another home becomes available.

Chisholm says she doesn't have renter's insurance.

The family has a GoFundMe page set up to help replace what they lost in the fire. Click here to donate.