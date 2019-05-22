EASTOVER, S.C. — A solar farm is coming to Richland County, and a company is investing $80 million in the project.

Eastover Solar, a subsidiary of Community Energy, is developing the 740-acre farm outside of Eastover, with a projected 2021 completion date.

Dominion Energy is set to buy electricity from the 73-megawatt farm, which is said to produce enough energy to power about 18,000 homes.

Lawmakers just passed a bi-partisan bill to expand solar power use in the state this year.

“South Carolina’s renewable energy industry is thriving, and today’s announcement by Eastover Solar is just the latest example of that," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "This investment proves that our state is an ideal business destination for companies of all types, and by working together to maintain our pro-business environment, we can ensure a future of prosperity in all corners of our state.”