Richland Two begins contract negotiations with new superintendent pick

The board is expected to name a new leader next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District Two's school board has voted to enter into contract negotiations with their choice to be the new superintendent.

The board voted unanimously late Friday afternoon to approve work to finalize a deal with the person. However, they did not name the pick, only referring to them as "candidate X."

The vote came after two-and-a-half hours in executive session, which is not open to the public.

Board members expect to complete the deal in time for Tuesday's meeting, where the board had previously said they'd make their official announcement on a new district leader.

Dr. Nia Campbell, Dr. Benjamin Henry, and Dr. Kim Moore were named as finalists earlier this month. They were in town this week for interviews with administrators, teachers, parents, students, and community members.

Officials said the national search resulted in 39 applicants from 20 states aspiring to lead the fifth-largest school district in South Carolina.