Deputies: Hundreds of service calls made in last 5 years to gas station owned by man charged in teen's killing

The calls were all to Rick Chow's Xpress Mart Shell gas station on Parklane Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies confirm they've responded to hundreds of calls for service at the South Carolina gas station owned by a man charged with killing 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

Deputies issued a statement late Wednesday in response to Freedom of Information Act requests filed by News19 and other media outlets regarding other incidents at the Xpress Mart Shell gas station on Parkland Road owned by 58-year-old Rick Chow

The sheriff's department said over the past five years their agency responded to hundreds of calls for service to the gas station, ranging from calls for assault, shoplifting, vandalism, robbery burglary, and car theft. The agency did not say how many of those calls resulted in charges or arrests.

In two incidents--one in 2015 and one in 2018--deputies say Chow fired shots, including one where a person was hit in the leg. However, deputies said neither incident met the requirements under state law to support criminal charges.

Chow is charged with murder in last Sunday night's shooting death of Carmack-Belton. Richland County deputies said Chow and his son chased the teen out of their store and down the street after falsely accusing him of shoplifting. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Chow eventually shot Carmack-Belton in the back.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said the gunshot injured Carmack-Belton's heart.

Chow is currently in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. He made his first court appearance Tuesday but a date for a bond hearing has not yet been set.