Riverbanks Zoo remembers Betty White as longtime supporter, friend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New Year's Eve, which often brings hope for a new year, included a tinge of sadness this time around, as many in the U.S. mourned the loss of entertainment icon, Betty White.
But it turns out, her impact in Columbia ran much deeper than what could be expressed on a television screen. Betty White was a longtime supporter of zoos as a form of animal conservation and education. And that support was felt directly by Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens which took a moment on Saturday to remember her life and dedication to the preservation of wildlife – particularly through their own organization.
White even attended a banquet for the Riverbanks Society where she also spoke. The zoo described the storied actress as a longtime supporter of Riverbanks with a life-long passion for animals.
So, perhaps it's fitting that, even after her death, White's influence - and her name - both live on along the walkways. Along the path and bridge between the zoo and botanical garden is etched with her name.