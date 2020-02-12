Governor picks Woods to lead SC Department of Public Safety

The veteran officer had been leading the agency on an interim basis.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants the man he appointed to temporarily take over the state’s Department of Public Safety to become its permanent leader.

The governor said Wednesday that Robert Woods IV has earned a chance to be the director of the law enforcement agency that oversees state troopers and State House safety.

The appointment must be approved by the state Senate when lawmakers return for the 2021 session in January. McMaster named Woods interim director in February after his first choice for the job, North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess withdrew.

Woods has worked for the agency for 29 years, rising to a major overseeing the Highway Patrol’s administration.