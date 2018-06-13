Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Summer gardening is in full swing and while many of us enjoy eating fresh produce, an Irmo family likes the taste of giving more.

Boogie Bouknight has been involved with farming his whole life.

He said, "My daddy did what they call truck farming, to raise vegetables, sell them at the market, grocery stores. I was brought up digging in the dirt."

Boogie and his wife Elaine have been married for nearly 55 years. Elaine said, "Not many people can do what he does at his age."

Boogie will celebrate his 81st birthday next month, and he still works his four large gardens every day. He said, "I just like to see stuff grow. I can't wait for spring for the time to plant."

Gandy's Garden may have a little competition in Irmo from the Bouknights.

Elaine said, "He watches and whenever Jim shows his garden he says, 'I need to get out and do so-and-so in mine. I can't let him get ahead of me.'"

"Tell him if he needs any pointers to come out, and I'll be glad to show him," added Boogie. When it comes to what the Bouknights do with the fruits of his labor, we all could use some of his pointers.

Boogie said, "We've got some folks at church who don't or can't have a garden anymore. I give them some, and I've got friend around. A couple of people I use to work for come up and get some stuff sometimes."

They give a lot of what he grows away to some people that may need a little more. He said, "I'll just hang it on the door knob and she'll call and thank me that day and say, 'I know where it came from.'"

It is that giving spirit that keeps growing. Elaine said, "We've always been taught to share what you've got. Just to share with people. It gives you a good feeling whenever you see their reactions. It does you more good than it does them."

Boogie will turn 81 in July, and physically he is in great shape. He tells us he has already cut and stacked 22 truckloads of firewood for the upcoming winter.

