South Carolina gets $47M to amp up minority vaccine efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is getting a $47 million boost to its COVID-19 vaccination programs, particularly in minority communities.

The $47 million award announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is intended to shore up local efforts to expand vaccine deployment.

Officials say 75% of the total funding must go toward programs and initiatives aimed at getting more vaccines into racial and ethnic minority communities.