South Carolina gets $47M to amp up minority vaccine efforts

The $47 million boost to South Carolina's COVID-19 vaccination programs is aimed at expanding access in minority communities.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is getting a $47 million boost to its COVID-19 vaccination programs, particularly in minority communities. 

The $47 million award announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is intended to shore up local efforts to expand vaccine deployment. 

Officials say 75% of the total funding must go toward programs and initiatives aimed at getting more vaccines into racial and ethnic minority communities. 

The money could go toward training people to go door-to-door in their own areas, raise vaccine awareness and help people sign up for vaccine appointments. Funds could also be used to hire community health workers focusing on bilingual outreach.

