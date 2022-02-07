x
SC House OKs higher fines for passing stopped school buses

The bill increases the minimum fine to $1,000 for a first offense and $2,500 for later offenses.
COLUMBIA, S.C. —  

The South Carolina House has approved a bill that increases the penalties for passing a stopped school bus and requires all buses to have longer stop sign arms to extend across a lane of traffic. 

The bill approved on a 101-8 vote last Wednesday also gives the state Education Superintendent the power to move a bus stop if she thinks it is in a dangerous location. 

The proposal now heads to the Senate. 

The current minimum fine for passing a stopped school bus is $500. The bill increases the minimum fine to $1,000 for a first offense and $2,500 for later offenses. 

It will cost more than $10 million to buy new, longer stop arms for all school buses.

