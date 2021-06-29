Ex-powerful SC lawmaker ordered to serve 18-months sentence

Seventy-year-old former Rep. Jim Harrison was ordered to report to prison Thursday to begin serving the sentence on a perjury charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker who once ran one of the General Assembly’s most powerful committees is getting ready to head to prison for an 18 month sentence on corruption charges.

He likely won’t serve the entire 18 months in prison because state law allows sentence reductions for good behavior.