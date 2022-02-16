SC Philharmonic reaching millennials with new live music series

SC Philharmonic plans to host these chamber crawls every month year round.

IRMO, S.C. — It's music to our ears. The South Carolina Philharmonic, a local nonprofit arts organization, is launching a new live music series involving string, brass and wind performers to better reach younger adults.

"The Chamber Crawl is designed to get off the stage and in the community, but we also want to support our local businesses, so we are partnering with (places) like Craft & Draft," Susan Cafferty, community engagement director said.

Cafferty said she's hoping they can branch out the series to Chapin, Lexington and other parts of Lexington County.

This is after the group found success in a Columbia business partnership that allowed performers to play at an outdoor venue in spring 2020.

Wednesday is opening night for this permanent series launch in Irmo.

The inaugural Chamber Crawl is Feb. 16th at Craft and Draft (Irmo). A string quartet + libations = FUN! Don't miss it! Tickets: https://www.scphilharmonic.com/calendar/02-16-2022/chamber-crawl-series/ Posted by South Carolina Philharmonic on Friday, February 11, 2022

Cafferty said Craft & Draft provides a big enough space for social distancing.

"During COVID it was really interesting because we saw worldwide the arts surge and people would schedule little private concerts from their balconies," Cafferty said. "We're finding that our younger crowds maybe are intimidated by coming to the Koger Center or they've never been there before, they're not sure what that experience is like ... do they have to dress up, is it going to be formal ... so we're trying to reach out to people where they are."

SC Philharmonic plans to host these chamber crawls every month year-round.