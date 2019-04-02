MAYESVILLE, SC (WLTX) -- The reward is now up to $75,000 for any information that leads to the arrest, conviction and recovery of items stolen from a Lee County home.

The house, located at 6447 Elliott Highway, burned to the ground during the early hours of December 29.

After further investigation, deputies discovered the family's Browning gun safe had been cut open with a grinder before the home burned down.

A combination of 30 long guns, shotguns and rifles were stolen out of the safe, along with silver coins and more than $50,000 in cash.

Rob Dinkins

The homeowner, Rob Dinkins, says he and his family were on vacation at the time.

Dinkins says few people knew about the safe and few people knew the family was out of town.

RELATED: Burglars burn down SC plantation home after stealing from it, deputies believe

Major J.D. Dellinger of the Lee County Sheriff's Office tells us they believe that the burglars set the home on fire.

The homeowner, Rob Dinkins, tells us the plantation had been in his family for over 100 years. He says they didn't have home insurance because of the age and location of the plantation.

You can call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip anytime at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or you can call Dinkins at 803-840-0420.