North Charleston, S.C. (WLTX) — As residents in Florida and Georgia just begin to recover after Hurricane Michael, the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross says it is stepping in to help.

On Monday morning, 18 volunteers from South Carolina headed out to Florida and Georgia to help with various aspects of the Red Cross response. Some will be assisting with the sheltering effort, some will be working to coordinate the movement of needed supplies and others will be providing emotional support to those impacted by the historic storm.

Six volunteers left from the Lowcountry chapter, along with four from the Central chapter, four from the Upstate chapter and four from the Eastern chapter.

“When I see the images of the devastation from Hurricane Michael, my heart breaks for everyone impacted,” said Louise Welch Williams. “When Hurricane Florence impacted us, we received such generous, nationwide support from volunteers. While we are still helping people recover from Florence, our neighbors in Florida and Georgia need that same support.”

Over the weekend, more than 2,000 people stayed in as many as 27 Red Cross and community shelters across Florida, Georgia and Alabama. More than 1,000 Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground to support relief efforts. The Red Cross says it has already severed 125,500 meals and snacks and has pre-positioned enough shelter supplies to support some 15,000 people.

HOW TO HELP

Red Cross says your gift enables the organization to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

© 2018 WLTX