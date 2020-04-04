COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released the current status for requests made for various equipment needed during COVID-19.
According to the data, things that have been requested include N95 masks, surgical masks, eye/face protection, gloves, gowns, and ventilators. Below are the numbers as of April 3.
N95 masks
- Requested: 312,878
- Ordered and donated: 1,688,605
- Delivered: 82,660
Surgical masks
- Requested: 202,550
- Ordered and donated: 874,525
- Delivered: 0
Eye/face protection
- Requested: 97,416
- Ordered and donated: 374,841
- Delivered: 1,570
Gloves
- Requested: 412,092
- Ordered and donated: 1,085,681
- Delivered: 33,000
Gowns
- Requested: 413,406
- Ordered and donated: 671,996
- Delivered: 0
According to the Strategic National Stockpile, Richland County has received 12,707 N95 masks, 30,306 surgical masks, 6,189 eye/face protection, 28,868 gloves, and 4,583 gowns.
According to their data, there are 1,265 ventilators in South Carolina, with 354 in use. There have been 87 requests to SCEMD for ventilators, and 735 requested from FEMA/HSS with 0 received from them.