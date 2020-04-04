COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has released the current status for requests made for various equipment needed during COVID-19.

According to the data, things that have been requested include N95 masks, surgical masks, eye/face protection, gloves, gowns, and ventilators. Below are the numbers as of April 3.

N95 masks

Requested: 312,878

Ordered and donated: 1,688,605

Delivered: 82,660

Surgical masks

Requested: 202,550

Ordered and donated: 874,525

Delivered: 0

Eye/face protection

Requested: 97,416

Ordered and donated: 374,841

Delivered: 1,570

Gloves

Requested: 412,092

Ordered and donated: 1,085,681

Delivered: 33,000

Gowns

Requested: 413,406

Ordered and donated: 671,996

Delivered: 0

According to the Strategic National Stockpile, Richland County has received 12,707 N95 masks, 30,306 surgical masks, 6,189 eye/face protection, 28,868 gloves, and 4,583 gowns.

According to their data, there are 1,265 ventilators in South Carolina, with 354 in use. There have been 87 requests to SCEMD for ventilators, and 735 requested from FEMA/HSS with 0 received from them.