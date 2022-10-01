How to get your COVID testing results online from these DHEC sites

If you went to one of these DHEC testing sites, you may be able to get your results online.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The large amount of virus spread from the omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to an unprecedented demand for testing in South Carolina. And with that demand has come a delay in getting those results.

Until recently, results at most DHEC testing sites were taking one to two days, but now that's increased. To help, DHEC is directing people to a website where they can check to see if their results have come in.

This only affects people who went to a DHEC site operated by one of these two third-party providers: TourHealth and Impact Health. To see if your testing site is on that list, go to the Tour Health website.

People can then go to results.premedinc.com to find their results. Simply type in your phone number and birth date and click "get my results."

Starting Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, the TourHealth COVID-19 testing site currently located at 2600 Bull St. will be moving to Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch Road. The new location will offer both testing and vaccine services and provides eight lanes of testing capability to easily meet peak demand with maximum speed and efficiency. In addition, at-home saliva test kits will be available for quick pickup, complete with paid shipping to the laboratory.

The hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The new Columbia Place Mall location was specifically designed to accommodate the increased need for testing in the Midlands area created by the surging delta and omicron variants and the space limitations of the 2600 site. Those who desire to be tested are encouraged to make the short drive for significantly reduced wait times and a much-improved experience.

COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at 2600 Bull St.

How to Find Testing Locations:

Due to increases in the number of people being tested for COVID-19, South Carolinians should prepare for longer wait times (1-2 hours) at testing locations. DHEC encourages those wishing to get tested to plan ahead. DHEC and its testing contractors have been working to increase testing capacity at sites, in order to increase throughput, as well as to ensure turn-around times in labs remain at 24 to 48 hours.

Free testing and vaccinations can be found at county health departments throughout South Carolina.

To find a vaccination site, or to get more information about vaccines and boosters, check out the link at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

To find a testing site, go to the link at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations. Note that some private pharmacies, health care and doctor's offices are charging or requiring insurance for certain tests.

How to Get a Vaccine:

Visit scdhec.gov/boosters for more information, and find a vaccination site near you on their vaccine locator webpage or by calling their Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.