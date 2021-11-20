x
Search underway for juvenile last seen getting in burgundy sedan

Investigators said Ma'Rionna Calvin was last seen on Friday afternoon in the area of Jeff Drive in Manning.
Credit: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office
Ma'Rionna Calvin

MANNING, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing child who hasn't been seen since Friday.

According to sheriff's office investigators, Ma'Rionna Calvin was last seen around 4:30 p.m. that day on Jeff Drive in Manning, South Carolina. The Sheriff's Office said Calvin was seen getting into a burgundy sedan with several people.

While authorities don't have specifics on her location, they believe she may be in Kingstree, South Carolina. Additional description of the victim, including her age, wasn't released.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office at 803-435-8877.

