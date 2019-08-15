IRMO, S.C. — A second victim has died from a shooting earlier this month at a home in Irmo.

Richland County deputies said late Thursday the victim had passed away from his injuries. The person's identity has not yet been released by the coroner's office.

Back on August 8th at approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies were called to the 100 block of Forest View Circle where the three men had been shot.

The first victim died the day of the shooting. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified that person as Tyson Angelo Anderson, 19, of Beech Branch Drive in Irmo. An autopsy indicated that Anderson died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The third victim remains in the hospital.

Investigators continue to ask anyone who may have any information about the incident to please call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.