Shooting outside Columbia bar sends one to the hospital, deputies say

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at McCary's Bar and Grill on Bush River Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An early morning shooting outside a Columbia bar has sent one person to the hospital.

According to Richland County Deputies, they were called to the McCary's Bar and Grill at 851 Bush River Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The initial call was for deputies to get people to leave the parking lot but as they were on their way, they got a call that a shooting had just occurred. When deputies arrived they found a man giving aid to a man on the ground who had been shot.

The victim, dentified as a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word yet on his condition.

The incident remains under investigation and if anyone has any information they are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.